7 Vibrant Hair Color Trends That Are Blowing Up on TikTok

It’s hard to imagine a bigger platform right now that shifts current beauty trends. Thanks to its snappy music and eye-catching effects, it’s the perfect place to show off a hair transformation. That must be why so many vibrant hair color trends are blowing up on TikTok right now. From reds and coppers to pinks and lavenders, it’s all about look-at-me hair.

Luckily, you don’t have to go to the salon and spend big bucks on a dye job. It’s possible to DIY—we promise. You can head to Sally Beauty and shop salon-quality hair color with the help of knowledgeable store associates. There are more than 1,200 shades, including 250 vibrant colors from brands including Arctic Fox, Good Dye Young and Lime Crime, as well as exclusive brands like Iroiro, Color Lux and ion®. And if you’re not ready to go full-on permanent with your new color, don’t worry. You don’t have to. There are temporary, semi- and demi-permanent (lasting up to 8 and 24 washes, respectively), color conditioners, tints, serums and paints to choose from.

And if you’re still not sure where to start, try Sally Beauty’s ColorView (on the app and website) to virtually “try-on” hair color from tons of brands before committing. Then head to DIY University by Sally Beauty for everything you need to know about dyeing your hair at home.

But first, take some inspo from these epic TikTok hair transformations below. You’re going to want to copy these shades STAT.

Pastel Pink

Pink is always a good idea and the warm, rose hue looks good on everyone. You can get the look using the shade Rose from the ion® Brights Semi Permenant Hair Color line, which is exclusive to Sally Beauty. The semi-permanent color is free from ammonia and peroxide but still gives you that intense hair color you crave. We also love the shade Flamingo for an even brighter pink.

Copper

The reddish-orange hue is one of the most popular on TikTok right now—and for good reason. It brightens up any complexion and looks both eye-catching and almost natural at the same time. Get the look with the Sally Beauty–exclusive ion® Permanent Creme Hair Color in shades including 5R Light Red Brown and 6IR Dark Intense Red Blonde. The permanent color has a crème consistency, which makes for an easy no-drip application. Plus, if you’re dealing with any grey hair, it covers them all.

Lavender

This TikToker mixed two Good Dye Young Semi Permanent Hair Color shades, Stoned Pony and Sky High, to create this vibrant lavender hue. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is a fan-favorite for its ammonia- and peroxide-free formulation that won’t fry your hair. Plus, the addition of bergamot essential oil smells subtly citrus and is known for its mood-lifting properties.

Silver

Channel your inner ice queen with silver hair, which is especially easy to achieve if you’re already pretty blonde like this TikToker. We love Iroiro Premium Natural Semi Permanent Hair Color (only available at Sally Beauty) in 130 Silver for this, since the cream-based formula makes it so easy to apply. Plus, it’s free from harsh chemicals such as peroxide, ammonia, alcohol and PPD, as well as synthetic fragrances. The vegan, cruelty-free ingredients include hydrating coconut oil and natural yuzu-cranberry fragrance.

Burgundy

When copper just isn’t red enough, go deeper with wine-colored hair. This is especially easy to achieve at home with a pigment-depositing conditioner such as Color Lux Color Cleansing Conditioner in Red, which is another Sally Beauty exclusive. The vegan and gluten-free formula gradually builds up color, cleanses and conditions hair all at the same time. Your hair will be an eye-catching, vibrant hue that feels silky to the touch.

Blue

When you want to try a vibrant hair color like blue but don’t want to commit, Good Dye Young’s I’m Bored Semi-Temporary Color Serum in Add to Cart is here to help. It deposits semi-temporary color to targeted sections and lasts 2-6 washes. And it’s nothing like the crunchy temporary color you might have used in the past. I’m Bored’s formula provides hydration and softness to the hair, adds shine, reduces flyaways and even protects strands from heat damage. The gel is so easy to use and once it dries, won’t transfer to your clothes or pillowcase.

Green

Shades of green have been huge in fashion this year so it only makes sense it would move on to beauty, too. This TikToker covered her pink strands with Arctic Fox Semi Permanent Hair Color in Phantom Green and the results are incredible. That’s thanks to the long-lasting (up to 8 washes), highly pigmented color made without peroxide, ammonia, ethyl alcohol or PPD. Even better? The vegan and cruelty-free brand donates 15 percent of all profits to charities focused on ending animal abuse.