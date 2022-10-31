TikTok Went Crazy Over This Dark Circle Treatment—& Even Reviewers Say It Fakes a ‘Great Night’s Sleep’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of my favorite ways of discovering effective beauty products is easily through TikTok—countless finds have been vetted by creators on the platform (including Hailey Bieber herself) from “weird foundations” to $5 mascaras that have sold out at multiple retailers. Plenty of beauty brands have been featured on the app more than once, including Versed Skincare’s affordable offerings; the brand carries a ton of popular targeted treatments that effectively conquer concerns.

The Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Gel consistently graces the TikTok algorithm, and we can easily understand why. The eye gel immediately cools and calms stressed-out skin, giving tired eyes a much-needed refreshing effect. While you may experience a slight tightening feeling across the delicate area, it’s just coffee seed extract boosting circulation and removing excess fluid. In addition, a trio of brightening heroes (vitamin C, ginseng root extract and niacinamide) come to the rescue to de-puff and vanish dark circles.

Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel

From its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture to the product’s cooling sensation that’s perfect for early mornings, reviewers can’t get enough of the $18 eye gel. As one person put it, “Totally thought a gel would be too thick but boy was I wrong. It’s so cool and soothing upon application and my skin drinks it up,” they commented. “Definitely notice hydration and brightness. Makes me look like I’ve had a great night’s sleep even when I haven’t!”

A second reviewer who typically sticks with cream-based eye treatments was also pleasantly surprised by the gel’s consistency. “This is such a lightweight texture that absorbs super fast which I enjoy and it’s now a staple in my a.m. routine,” they wrote. “What I love the most is that it has helped to tremendously reduce the amount of oil production on my eyelids (I live in a very humid environment and oiliness is my main struggle, especially in this area).”

While the eye gel is a perfectly suitable base for makeup applications, the brand advises letting the product sit for at least a minute before diving in. Plus, allowing that tightening effect to take place will prep the area wonderfully for concealer overtop. Another tip from Versed? “Don’t forget to tap, tap, tap this eye gel from inner corners to temples when applying to help facilitate that drainage.”

TikTok is no stranger to causing product sell-outs, so we’d advise getting a move on to secure your own Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Gel before you’re stuck on the waitlist.