This Retinol Balm Brought a ‘Beautiful Improvement’ to Shoppers Eyes Within 2 Weeks—& It’s Discounted to $15

It’s officially peak shopping season—Black Friday sales are in full swing this week. If you’re wondering what’s worth whipping out your wallet for, we’ve got you covered on all things beauty, from hair growth oils to dark spot-fading face masks. Many retailers have begun to drop their discounts ahead of actual Black Friday, including one of our favorite skincare brands, Versed Skin. That’s right, you can shop bestsellers like the Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm for $15 with the code EARLYBF this second.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss this opportunity: The buttery-smooth eye balm “literally melts into your skin,” per the brand, and contains potent yet non-irritating ingredients. Granactive retinoid, a gentler form of retinol, zeros in on crows feet to lift and smooth the outer corners of the eyes. Shiitake mushroom extract ensures the skin’s moisture barrier stays intact, while vitamin E and black currant seed oil protect against further signs of aging. Basically, you get a preventative and corrective formula in one, which is often truly what you need when dealing with one of the most delicate areas of the skin.

Versed Smooth Landing

I’ve personally had this eye balm sitting on my vanity for ages—not because I don’t use it (I do), but because it takes the smallest amount to fully cover all ground, meaning the $15 jar will last you longer than most. It immediately glides across the skin, and despite most balm formulas that linger, it sinks into problem areas rather quickly. While I can’t speak to how accurately it corrects fine lines, plenty of people ages 36-64 from a consumer trial can.

After the six week trial, 93 percent of subjects agreed the product “softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes,” while 90 percent also said the balm “increases skin’s smoothness, firmness and brightness.” Near equal percentages noted that it visibly de-puffs and makes a difference in under-eye wrinkles specifically.

Even reviewers can’t stop raving about the eye balm; one even person wrote a “a 550+ word love story” about it, saying “under the lid, the product is solid but quickly warms to the touch, requires so little to go so far, and it fits in the smallest of purses.”

“I am in love with this! My only complaint is that I want to use it too much,” said a second shopper. “Not even 2 weeks in and I can see and feel a beautiful improvement in the delicate skin around my eyes. I had to discipline myself to only use this at night (even though I wanted to overuse it because it feels SO great!) as it is so hydrating that it doesn’t pair well with mascara/eye makeup. I can see such a difference already after using this for a short time. Highly recommend this!”

Get one of your own for just $15 (!!!) during Versed’s early Black Friday sale. Don’t forget to use code EARLYBF to unlock the discount at checkout.