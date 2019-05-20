This Clean Beauty Brand Just Launched at Target & Everything’s Under $20

You used to only be able to shop clean, toxin-free beauty from specialty stores and maybe Sephora and Ulta. But now, Target is giving these stores a run for their money. Enter Versed Skincare, a new clean beauty line that just launched at Target. If you’re looking for simple but well-made products to add to your routine, including brightening serum and lip oil, this line is for you. Plus, the packaging is chic as hell.

Versed is the little-sister brand to Target’s Who What Wear fashion label and just as affordable. There are 19 products so far, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free and formulated to EU standards without 1,300 common toxins, added colors, dyes or fragrances. And the entire collection retails for less than $20, which many products priced at less than $10. It’s hard to choose favorites here but there are a few we’re dying to add to our skincare routines. Below, a few of the most exciting products to shop now. Target trip, anyone?

Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

This vitamin E-infused balm melts makeup and leaves behind soft skin. It’s great for those double cleansing fans.

$17.99 at Target

Just Breathe Clarifying Serum

A blend of willow bark extract, niacinamide and zinc helps banish breakouts and calm skin inflammation.

$19.99 at Target

Photos, Please Brightening Tightening Mask

Red kaolin clay exfoliates skin and turmeric, a powerful antioxidant, helps brightens and even out skin tone.

$9.99 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.