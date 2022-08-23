Your Routine Is Missing Versed’s Latest Launch: an Anti-Aging Serum That Brings ‘Silky Soft & Bouncy’ Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who doesn’t harness the benefits of hyaluronic acid is seriously missing out—the hydrating and plumping ingredient is a master of turning back the clock on dull, aging skin. In fact, it’s a must-have in any regimen since it also counteracts irritation, redness and inflammation. Another juicy fact? It’s commonly used in injectables to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and correct age-related loss of elasticity.

Luckily, you won’t have to dip into your savings to reap the ingredients benefits because Versed Skin has dropped a hyaluronic acid-based serum for just $20 per bottle. Considering its affordable price point and intriguing ingredient list, we’re predicting major gold stars for this formula.

Versed Moisture Maker

The fast-absorbing, non-sticky serum not only tackles concerns on the surface of the skin, but dives deep below to combat potential issues that have not yet risen above. Dermatologist-approved hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants instantly soothe dry patches and flakes while encouraging a healthier moisture barrier for long-lasting hydration, but perhaps most appealing, the serum includes polyglutamic acid, an additive four times more nourishing than hyaluronic acid alone. Alongside snow mushroom extract, it visibly plumps fine lines across the face, and protects against free radicals and environmental aggressors, such as pollution.

Sensitive skin folks uneasy about implementing new products into their regimen can rest assured this formula will bring nothing but positive transformations; the brand catered the serum to those with fickle complexions, too. As always, Versed’s products are free of parabens, silicones, sulfates and over 1,350 more ingredients “that have questionable data.”

Been skipping routine applications of hyaluronic acid? It’s time you change that by adding Versed’s latest drop into your morning and nighttime regimen to unlock “silky soft and bouncy” skin. Don’t sleep on the brand’s additional products, like the Instant Resurfacing Mask and Gentle Retinol Serum, that are both $22 and under.