This Anti-Aging Retinol Serum ‘Works Like Magic,’ & Is Gentle Enough for Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you, like me, have made the rookie mistake of rushing into applying globs of retinol to your face upon first use, then you know the results aren’t pretty. Retinol is a retinoid, a byproduct of vitamin A that is oftentimes overly potent on virgin skin. Even when you start by easing into more frequent applications, it can still wreak havoc on your face. There’s no need to worry, though, because we found a nighttime retinol serum that’s tailor-made for first-time retinol users and those with sensitive skin.

Versed Skincare’s Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum is chock-full of powerhouse ingredients that target everything from acne to wrinkles. It does so by ramping up skin cell turnover, increasing collagen production and balancing oil activity. That’s a whole lot for a single ingredient, which is why it’s so sought after in skincare formulas.

Versed, however, has found a way to eliminate all the irritation and peeling that typically comes with trying retinol for the first time. The brand incorporates natural retinol alternatives, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to ensure your skin doesn’t become aggravated after the product is applied.

“I have been using it consistently for three months, and noticed results after the first few uses,” wrote one of the hundreds of shoppers who gave this serum a perfect rating. “My skin texture became a lot smoother, the appearance of my pores became less noticeable and the stubborn little bumps on my forehead went away.”

And while other similar products will cost you $50, $75 or even well over $100, you can get Versed’s kind-to-skin formula for just $22.

In addition to good ole retinol, Versed mixes natural retinol alternatives, bakuchiol and arophira, into the formula. Bakuchiol firms the skin, reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines and minimizes the appearance of pores. Meanwhile, arophira is great for bringing down your sebum production (and we all know that too much excess oil can clog your pores and consequently cause acne). That’s a mighty powerful trio of ingredients, if you ask us.

Not to mention, the fact that the retinol in the formula isn’t just any retinol. It’s microencapsulated so that the ingredient dives deep into the skin, rather than lingering on the surface and kicking up a storm. Plus, hyaluronic acid, aloe and chlorophyll are there for backup support, to keep your skin hydrated and calm.

“I’m always hesitant to try things like retinol because of the sensitivity, however, Press Restart serum is as gentle as it claims but works like magic!” says another shopper. “My texture has improved. My pores are tighter, skin is brighter and my makeup goes on SO SO much better!”

It’s time for you to add the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum to your cart. It’s a product that’ll take aim at several skincare concerns all at once and in a way that’s still kind to your skin.