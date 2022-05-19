This $17 Eye Cream ‘Instantly De-Puffs, Smooths & Fades Dark Circles’—Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a new skincare staple that you love to add to your routine is like a breath of fresh air. Instead of being on the hunt for the next best thing, you can finally sit back, relax and just wait for the results to take shape. That seems to be the case for shoppers who’ve come across the Zero-G smoothing eye cream from Versed. Instead of writing a positive review and leaving it at that, most reviewers note that they can’t stop purchasing it as soon as they’ve used up the product. One even wrote that it’s “The absolute best eye cream I have ever tried! It instantly de-puffs, smooths, and fades the under eye dark circles. My eyes feel so supple and hydrated all day 🙂 I am going on my third bottle!” Another said, “This is my 2nd jar of this great product. I love it.”

With reviews like that, it’s hard not to pay attention to the product. Beauty lovers may have been drawn in by the simplified yet aesthetically pleasing packaging that Versed offers, but they’ve definitely stayed for the powerhouse ingredients. The three stand-out ingredients are algae extract, olive oil and a unique peptide blend. The algae works to add a mega boost of hydration to the skin, which in turn helps tone and smooth out fine lines. The hydration factor of the formula is what keeps customers coming back for more. ” I’m seeing a difference in my under eyes in hydrating and dark circles,” wrote one reviewer who also noted that it “softens small lines around the eye area.”

Olive oil only aids in the boost of hydration and even helps naturally fight off bacteria that gathers on the skin as you sleep or go about your day. Peptides are amino acids that help build essential proteins for your body, like collagen and elastin, so definitely look out for this ingredient if you’re looking for an eye cream with anti-aging properties.

Versed Zero-G Smoothing Eye Cream

You know a skincare product is a good one when customers say it has changed up their makeup routine. I’m constantly on the hunt for creams and serums that make my makeup products glide on easier. One shopper said this product does just that. “This has cut down on my concealer use for every day use.”

Okay, and with that I’m seriously sold. Multiple skincare benefits, unlimited five-star reviews and an affordable price point? Versed, you’ve done it again.