People Look Like Glazed Donuts When They Use This TikTok-Viral Mask Because It Makes Skin ‘Extremely Smooth & Supple’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If we had to come up with one mantra that sums up our 2022 skin goals, it’s glow big or stay home. We’re more than ready to get our glow on and achieve a healthy, dewy complexion this year. To find the product that’ll help us get there, we turned to trusty TikTok. Per usual, the app pulled through and introduced us to our latest and greatest skincare obsession: the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask.

There are plenty of videos showing users trying out this product. And from their results, we could easily tell it’s a total must-have. The TikTok-viral formula includes three key nourishing ingredients: alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and fruit enzymes. Together, they help to combat hyperpigmentation, lighten dark spots, even out skin tone, exfoliate and lessen the look of pores. That’s a heck of a lot for one pot of yellow goop.

“I have been using this product for a while and my skin feels extremely smooth and supple,” wrote one shopper. “It is amazing for hyperpigmentation and I have enjoyed using it. I will get another one for sure.”

That’s one glowing review, but if you’re still unsure of this mask’s magical powers, check out the TikTok from @_aishanuuur that made this product go viral to see the jaw-dropping results for yourself.

RELATED: The 6 Most Life-Changing Vitamin C Serums With Hyaluronic Acid—All Under $30 on Amazon

Here’s how this resurfacing mask can do all that. First, the triple threat combo of AHAs, a BHA and fruit enzymes. The two AHAs, glycolic acid and lactic acid, slough off dead skin cells and fade dark spots. Meanwhile BHA salicylic acid comes into play with its ability to minimize the appearance of pores. And finally, pineapple and papaya enzymes exfoliate and soften your skin.

Basically, after you use this mask your skin will look like a glazed donut in the best way possible—smooth, radiant, shiny and delicious.

The mask is best for dull or aging skin, and results should continuously improve week after week. Your complexion should look like you just got a professional facial, except you actually only used an $18 TikTok-viral mask.

Smear a thin layer onto your dry skin and then gently wash it off with cold water after two to three minutes. Because it contains such strong exfoliants, make sure you don’t leave the mask on for more than three minutes. Additionally, steer clear of your eyes, as well as other acid-based products and retinoids for 24 hours before and after application.

Do this once a week, preferably at night, following your cleansing and toning steps but before moisturizing. You’ll see just how much your skin has been craving this mask in no time. (Also, note that it might not be suitable for those with sensitive skin. If anything, try a patch test for 60 to 90 seconds.)

“This is a great, deep pore-cleansing mask!” wrote another reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. “Love that you only have to leave it on for a short amount of time. Really works at smoothing the skin, without drying it out like a typical clay mask.”

We can’t wait to start the year with a much brighter and clearer complexion. Even better, it costs you only $18, but lasts for ages.