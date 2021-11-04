Shoppers Say With This $17 Gel, Dark Spots Fade In Just 1 Week

When there’s a pesky pimple staring right back at you in the mirror, it’s hard not to pick at it in the moment. It’s gross, I know, but let’s be honest—we’re all guilty of doing it. To be clear, we do not advise poking and prodding at your blemishes. It can make the state of your skin a lot worse, but sometimes you can’t resist. Unfortunately, once the deed has been done, you’ll often notice a dark spot that takes a while to heal and return to a shade that matches your natural skin tone.

If you’re left with an acne scar, or any dark spot, for that matter, reaching for a powerful spot treatment can help. But don’t reach for just any product—you need one that incorporates all the good ingredients and leaves out all the bad ones.

Versed Skincare has won the hearts of many celebs with its simple but effective vegan, cruelty-free, and clean skincare for all. From ingredient lists to product packaging, Versed sticks to its mission. And it’s definitely evident in the brand’s Out of Sight Dark Spot Gel. Shoppers say this $17 treatment is so effective, that it heals pesky scars in a week’s time.

“I will say I was skeptical after trying other dark spot creams,” admitted one five-star reviewer. “After a week, I already see improvement! Thank you for making me less self conscious. After hormone replacement therapy, I didn’t think I could go back to not wearing makeup. Now I think one day I certainly can. I can’t wait to see more results from this product!”

Instead of relying on harsh chemicals, parabens, sulfates, silicones, and controversial skin-lightening Versed Skincare recruits the likes of tranexamic acid, kojic acid, licorice root, and niacinamide to get the job done without causing any adverse outcomes. They work together to effectively stop melanin production in the targeted area and smooth out skin tone. The brightening gel also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ingredients that fortify the skin barrier.

“I’ve tried so many products to lighten acne scars. Nothing worked and I wasted a lot of money,” wrote another shopper. “I’ve been using this for two weeks now. My old acne scars are slowly lightening, and new acne scars fade FAST. For the price and the natural ingredients, why wouldn’t I try it? Now that I know it actually works, I’ll never part with it. This skeptic is super happy.”

While this spot treatment certainly does help your marks fade away, brightening discoloration takes some time. Your dark spots won’t magically disappear overnight. Versed Skincare advises users to apply the gel twice a day after your serum (or before lotion and oil), for six to eight weeks for best results. It may seem like a hefty amount of time, but the payoff is well worth it. You’ll have an evened out skin tone, without any unwanted side effects.

So, the next time you compulsively pick at a blemish and are left with a post-acne mark on full display, trust us, you’ll want the Out of Sight Dark Spot Gel on hand.