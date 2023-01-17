Versed’s New Exfoliating Body Scrub Banishes Breakouts, KP & Uneven Texture for an All-Over Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We double cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate and plump the skin on our face until it’s as smooth and glass-like as possible. With all the steps and the never-ending skincare launches, it’s easy to forget about the skin on your body. Well, until it starts bugging you. That’s what Versed’s latest body product, Buff It Out, wants to help you avoid. If you’ve been suffering from dry and/or itchy skin, red bumps from KP (keratosis pilaris), breakouts or just uneven tone and texture, you’re going to want to try this.

Many body scrubs use sugar or salt in formulas, which can be irritating for sensitive skin. Buff It Out uses a 20 percent microfine pumice to polish away dry patches without leaving your skin red and angry. There’s also 1 percent glycolic acid to resurface skin and help keep breakouts at bay, 9 percent lactic acid to brighten uneven skin tone and dullness and .1 percent pomegranate enzymes to help promote cell turnover.

There are tons of body scrubs on the market but Versed fans know how well the products take care of sensitive skin. Plus, it’s free from ingredients you might want to avoid, such as parabens, silicones and sulfates (it’s a personal preference!). For extra smoothness, follow it up with Versed’s Press Restart Retinol Body Lotion ($17.99 at Versed). You can even save $6 by grabbing them both in the Total Transformation Exfoliate + Renew Body Duo ($29.99 at Versed).

If you have more sensitive skin like I do, I wouldn’t use them both on the same day — that’s too much exfoliation. I’d use a gentle body lotion from CeraVe or Eucerin, or Versed’s Keep It Supple Moisturizing Body Oil ($14.99 at Versed) right from the shower. Then, the next day you can apply the Press Restart Retinol Body Lotion to keep the smoothness going throughout the week.

Grab Buff It Out on the Versed website.