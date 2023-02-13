This TikTok-Viral Bubble Headband Is In Every GRWM Video — Here’s How to Snag One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s nearly impossible to watch a GRWM video these days without spotting the viral Versed bubble headband in the shot. These headbands are so ubiquitous that there are even parody videos about the trend, which is how you know it’s seriously ~made it~. TikTok users like @annafaithbarber are poking fun at the trend by putting insane things on their head to “get ready.” She puts a fanny pack and even her cat on top of her head with the caption, “this is what y’all look like when I scroll on my FYP.”

So what’s the deal with his head band? How did it get so popular and… ummmm yeah how can I get my hands on one? First of all, the idea of a headband vs. an elastic one that you pull up to your hair sounds v appealing to me, considering I have a huge a head and those elastic ones never seem to be made big enough. Sliding a head band on keeps your hair out of the way while also easily coming on and off when you need it to. Also, the different colors this headband comes in like pastel pink and mint green are tres cute. They even have black ones if you want the headband to seriously match with just about anything you wear.

Versed Bubble Headband with Daily Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Part of the reason why these bubble headbands got so popular in the first place is that mega-influencers like @sarah_wolak and @emiliekiser were spotted wearing them in their GRWM videos. The trend quickly caught on, and the headband has sold out quite a few times since.

Versed knows it has a good thing going here. The brand actually limits the sale of these headbands to two per customer to ensure everyone has a chance to grab one. But luckily, you get some of the brand’s viral cleansing balm as part of the bundled deal for just $32 — although I’d bet that some customers would pay $32 just for the headband itself! That’s how popular this baby is.

Right now you can’t officially add the headband/balm combo to cart yet. Versed suggests signing up for their newsletter to be one of the first people to be alerted that they’re on sale. They also note that if you’re a member of their rewards program, you can get one as a gift for being a consistent shopper.

If you simply can’t wait (who can!?!), I’ve found some dupes you can pick up right now that are just as cute and that you can get delivered to your door ASAP.

Spa Headband for Women

This headband is a dead ringer for the Versed option and it comes in three different colors: pink, blue, and black.

NGDN Mimi and Co Spa Headband

If you want to grab one for you and each of your besties, you can snag this three pack that comes with blue, pink and black headbands for just $17.

Whether you’re obsessed with GRWM videos, want to start making some of your own or just want an easy way to keep your hair out of your face as you do your makeup and skincare routine, these bubble headbands will do the trick. And now that you have the inside scoop on the dupes, they won’t cost you an arm and a leg either.