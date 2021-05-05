Verb’s New Hair Treatment Gives Its Cult-Favorite Ghost Oil a Run for Its Money

Finding the right hair products is no easy feat. Personally, it takes a lot of time, energy and money to find haircare items that work for my hair texture, which is thick, curly and can best be described as type 3C. Thankfully, there’s one brand that’s making the discovery process a whole lot easier (and more affordable), and if you’re not already a part of the Verb fan club, then you definitely should be. For those who may not be familiar, Verb is a hair care brand offering salon-quality products with one clear price point – $18. All products are paraben-free, gluten-free, harmful sulfate-free, and PETA certified cruelty-free. Verb is best known for its Ghost Oil with a cult-like following.

It’s easy to see why: The vegan hair oil promotes shine, smoothes frizz and softens hair in only a couple drops. It’s also lightweight, which is something I look for in hair oils because the wrong product can easily make my hair greasy. And while the item’s overwhelming popularity has spawned an entire range of Ghost Oil products, from shampoos to hairspray, Verb just launched a new hair oil that dare we say may even be better than the OG.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Upon the release of its Moringa + Jojoba Treatment Oil, I knew I had to try it. After all, if it was anything like Ghost Oil, I knew it would live up to my high expectations. The two products have similar qualities — they’re both vegan, revitalize hair strands and have Moringa Oil as an active ingredient — but while the Ghost Oil is made for smoothing, the Moringa + Jojoba Treatment Oil is a hydrating multi-use oil aimed at reducing breakage, fighting dry scalp, and repairing damaged hair and split ends.

The Jojoba oil repairs and moisturizes to visibly reduce signs of damage, while Moringa oil is rich in fatty acids and works as a deep treatment to hydrate and smooth the hair shaft.

Hydration is a key factor in maintaining healthy hair and skin, making this product a definite go-to for those experiencing lackluster locks. And did I mention the Moringa + Jojoba Treatment Oil can be used on cuticles and to moisturize dry skin? It seriously does it all. But wait, there’s more: It can also be used on all hair types, which as someone with textured hair was a huge pull for me.

Just apply drops directly to the scalp, massage and wash it out (may I suggest Verb’s Hydrating Shampoo?). You can also use it as an overnight deep treatment by adding drops directly to dry hair and washing it out the next day. It’s worth noting that if you’re looking for added hydration (let’s face it, the more hydration the better), you can mix a few drops into the Verb Hydrating Hair Mask. Or, if you’re suffering from a dry, itchy scalp, use the oil as a pre-wash treatment by massaging directly into the scalp before shampooing.

It goes without saying that if you’re a fan of Ghost Oil, then you will definitely need to add Verb’s new Moringa + Jojoba Treatment Oil to your haircare regimen. It’s inexpensive — only $18 — yet proven to reduce breakage by 73 percent and mend split ends by 64 percent. You’ll want to stock up now because something tells me there’s a good chance it could sell out. And while you’re snagging your own bottle, you might as well check out Verb’s wide variety of hair products aimed at a specific hair concerns, whether it’s a curl enhancer, treatments for colored hair or volumizers for thin, flat hair — you’ll be a card-carrying stan in no time.

This story was created by StyleCaster for Verb.