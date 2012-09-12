Vera Wang Turns Hair into Turbans

Ever wonder what a turban made out of hair looks like? Backstage at Vera Wang, Paul Hanlon for Fekkai turned the model’s hair into “fabric” that looks as though it was wrapped around the head. The inspiration for both hair and makeup (created by Lucia Pieroni for Cle de Peau) was eclectic Rajasthan so, naturally, the hair was quite weathered and dry. “I wanted to take it a step further by making the hair look like fabric rather than like hair, because, otherwise, it would be too pretty, soft and romantic,” said Paul. “I like the rustic-ness to it. Almost like she was living outside and facing the elements.”

Paul started by prepping the hair with Fekkai Strong Hold Volume Mousse throughout the hair. He then power dried the hair and brushed it out. Once completely dry, he created a circle section in the back – almost like a French chignon – to accentuate the shape. Then, he took pieces of the hair and started backcombing and brushing it out to “make hair wiry like a carpet.” Finally, Paul had the models flip their hair forward so he could quickly wrap and twist the hair around while pinning it in various spots. “It’s not flat like a wig wrap,” said Paul. “It’s rougher than that.” Once the hair was pinned, he went back and took a few pieces of hair out and spritzed thoroughly with Sheer Hold Hairspray. The result? “A fabric-like, turban inspired up-do – a poetic take on weathered hair.”