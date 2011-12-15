Vera Wang’s New Fashion & Beauty Ventures

Photo: © Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Coveted wedding dress designer, Vera Wang, plans to break ground on two new territories, come next year.

The 62-year-old fashion vet is launching a full cosmetics collection for Kohl’s including makeup, skin care, bath and body products and beauty accessories. The transition into beauty only seems natural for the talented designer, given the recent release of her fragrance Lovestruck, which was fronted by Gossip Girl star, Leighton Meester.

“It is an easy, light, modern and effortless approach to beauty and

creativity,” she said to WWD. “Like fashion, make-up is also transformational. I love the

artistry of make-up to accentuate, enhance or create a mood for any time of

day or occasion.”

The longtime fashion vet has also officially announced her upcoming collaboration with Men’s Wearhouse. (Hopefully this means, she won’t be designing anymore wedding gowns for fame hounds like Kim Kardashian.) Wang will create a line of tuxedo rentals called Black, which will initially include two modern styles in black and gray, priced at $219.99 for the complete tuxedo.

“For more than twenty years, I have shared my design vision with women around the world, so it is exciting to now have the opportunity to share that with men as well,” she said in the press release.

The Black collection will launch in all Men’s Wearhouse stores in late spring of next year.