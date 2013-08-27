News: Venus Williams Sports Purple Hair; A Celeb’s Crazy Painful-Looking Tattoo

Venus Williams sported purple hair and 3D nail art at the U.S. Open yesterday. — via Beauty High

This looks painful: British singer Cheryl Cole got a crazy tattoo that covers her lower back, butt and legs. — via StyleCaster

Shailene Woodley showed off her short haircut at the VMAs on Sunday, and said she wishes she could cut off even more hair. “I want to go shorter but I don’t think I’m allowed to,” the actress said. — via People StyleWatch

This gradient winged eyeliner look is ultra pretty — and the tutorial makes it easy to master. — via Makeup.com

Zoom in on the VMAs’ coolest manicures — we love Becky G‘s nail art! — via PopSugar Beauty