The One Thing: Venus Snap Razor

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

One of the best things about warmer weather is the fact that it often leads to traveling more – whether you go on short weekend camping trips, to visit your relatives just a car ride away, or longer journeys by plane. But, as beauty junkies, we all know that packing up our products isn’t an easy task. No one wants to spend a weekend away with sub-par beauty tools, so when we spot a product that gives us everything we need but is miniature (basically, perfect for a quick trip) we have to have it. When we saw Gillette’s new Venus Snap razor, that was our exact reaction.

What Makes It Different:

The new mini razor features Venus Embrace’s five blades to give you a super-close shave that you would get with a full-size razor.

The handle has an easy grip meant for just your pointer finger and thumb, which is perfectly comfortable as you shave. Razor head and handle combined totals 2.5 inches!

This razor also comes with a portable, breathable compact case that can dry in your shower, and then easily go back in your bag.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Like we said above, we’re always on the hunt for products that make our packing lives easier, and this does just that. This razor provides the shave that we’re used to in the comfort of our homes, but in a miniature size that we can easily take on-the-go. Whether we’re traveling or simply want to have a razor in our purse for after the gym, this is a seriously ingenious invention.

Where to Buy: Venus Snap Razor, $9.99, target.com