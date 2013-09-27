We Tried It: Venus Freeze, the Anti-Aging Treatment Celebs Swear By

More and more celebrities are staying away from injections and trying new methods as a counterattack against aging. The newest buzzy treatment is the Venus Freeze, a non-invasive procedure that tightens and contours the skin. Not only is the treatment great for aging skin, but young models are also turning to it for a last-minute pick-me-up. Cara Delevingne has said of the treatment, “My skin gets worse during the [fashion] shows because of all the traveling, so I prepare at the beginning of the season by having Venus Freeze Face Lift Facial, which zaps heat into your skin. You come out with plump skin because it helps to create collagen.”

Before giving it a go, I talked to Dr. Irene Gladstein at ENHANCE Aesthetic Institute in New York about the technology behind it. “Venus Freeze, in general, is an unbelievable technology,” Dr. Gladstein told me. “It combines two worlds: one world is the magnetic pulse, the other is radio frequency. Both have been shown to be extremely effective. The problem with radio frequency is although it is extremely effective, it is extremely painful. Patients have described it as unbearable. Some people need anesthesia to tolerate it.”

When I heard the words “painful” and “unbearable” I started second-guessing my trip to her office, but she assured me Venus Freeze isn’t painful at all because it combines radio frequency with magnetic pulse.

“What ends up happening is radio frequency heats up the tissue and stimulates the cells called fibroblasts (responsible for collagen) and the magnetic field directs the energy correctly, so the energy goes exactly where it needs to go and ensures the treatment is completely painless,” says Dr. Gladstein.

We started looking at the before and after photos of people who have used Venus Freeze, and the results were pretty dramatic. Venus Freeze can be used to contour the body, as well.

To start the treatment, I washed off all my makeup and laid down. The technician performing my treatment smeared glycerin all over my face and started moving what felt like large heated massage wand over my face. Just like with a Clarisonic, the machine had a timer, so she knew how long to stay on each area of the face before moving on. I was unsure what the glycerin was for until she accidentally moved the wand a little too close to my upper lip, which wasn’t covered. I got a pretty nasty shock. (Note to everyone: Make sure every inch of your face is covered in that stuff before you get started.) Apart from that, the whole treatment was incredibly relaxing, and I was almost sad when the 25-minute interval was over.

I’m someone who has incredibly sensitive skin, so I was totally prepared to have a beet-red face after the treatment, but surprisingly, there was very little redness. It was almost nonexistent compared to the time I got microdermabrasion.

While I didn’t have major anti-aging concerns going in, I did notice that the deep crease on my forehead and the furrow in between my brows were plumped up. And that was immediately following the procedure.

Dr. Gladstein recommends multiple treatments (around once a week for up to eight weeks) for long-lasting results. And when you are able to do the full treatment course, your results can last up to two years! Sound too good to be true? That might be because I haven’t mentioned the prices yet.

For one 25-minute treatment at Dr. Gladstein’s office, you’re paying $425. So if you decide to do a full course, you’re looking at a pretty hefty price tag, though they do offer discounts on Venus Freeze packages.

Since I only did one treatment, the results didn’t seem to last a terribly long time. A couple days later, my plump skin had deflated a bit.

In the end, I would recommend this treatment to anyone who is looking for a Botox alternative that doesn’t involve needles or pain. And if you can only afford one session, make sure you time it before a special event. There’s no down time after the treatment, so you’re able to look your very best right away.

