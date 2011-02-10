Vena Cava Fall 2011: Backstage Beauty

For my first stop at NYFW 2011 I was more than excited to be headed to MAC & Milk for Vena Cava – as the girls (Sophie Buhai and Lisa Mayock) never disappoint, and they had a stellar beauty team this season. With Ted Gibson leading hair, Nonie Creme of Butter London on nails, and Christian McCulloch from M.A.C on makeup, it was an all-star cast. Upon arrival I found glitter going on lids, center parts with a 90s grunge feel, and nail polish being painted on the fingers rather than the nail. Flip through the slideshow for your own backstage view.

Nonie Creme decided she wanted "more real estate" and to "push the boundaries of the way that people use nail lacquer." So she created a bit of body-slash-nail art on the fingers. The colors will be used to draw out pieces of the collection, but are focused on deep colors with pops of brights. Creme also noted that the polish shouldn't come off or crack on your skin for 24 hours - so have fun with it! Ted Gibson gave the girls a "Christy Turlington 90s grunge" look with a strong center part and waves that had great texture, but still appeared to be a bit wet, almost oily, and definitely grungy. Christian McCulloch of M.A.C gave the model's natural and dewy skin leaving all of the impact for the eyes. He applied gunmetal glitter to their lids for a fun, "night out, yet relaxed look." The glitter was a mix of store bought glitter and M.A.C glitter for a bit more of a punch. McCulloch left the lashes clean and added a hint of illuminator to the cheeks. To remove the glitter, he suggested just basic soap and water or sticky tape to lift it off. Good luck with that ladies!
















