Velvet Nails Are the Holiday Nail Trend You Didn’t See Coming

When you think of holiday nails, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Christmas tree decals, red and white stripes or some cute blue menorahs. But the velvet nails trend is a great way to switch it up from the norm. They still seem festive but without the obvious holiday vibe. They’ll feel chic way last the holidays and through the New Year.

You might remember back in 2012 when Ciaté launched a velvet manicure kit that took the nail art world by storm. Well, the look is back and better than ever and feels especially fresh right now. We noticed the holiday-ready style on Los Angeles-based nail artist Amy Le’s Instagram account. The green velvet talons sparkle in the light. We’re not the only ones obsessed. Fans are loving the look so much, Le made a Patreon with the tutorial.

If you’re not a Patreon subscriber just yet, there are some ways to get the look with what’s called flocking powder. Just like you did with the Ciaté powder back in the day, you’ll want to apply a base coat and then shake the powder on top each nail. Now that we’re home so often, you might have a little extra time to DIY at home. But if you’re not feeling it, you can also buy some velvet press-ons and get the look in just a few minutes. Try some of these options, below!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

EchiQ Warm Velvet Faux Nails

For a more seasonal color, try these red press-ons.

Liyhh Velvet Flocking Powder

If you’re not sure what color to choose, this 12-piece kit will give you all the options.

SureThingss 24 Acrylic Press Ons

This hunter green hue is so pretty for winter.