12 Vegan Lip Colors That Look Gorgeous on Darker Skin Tones

For women of color, buying makeup often feels like something you need an advanced degree for. Undertones, ingredients, formula and wearability are all factors that can zap the fun out of finding a new product. But thankfully, there’s also a subculture of women who’ve been creating brown girl-friendly vegan beauty—long before it was a trend.

Gone are the days of compromising healthy formulas for colors that actually work. Thanks to a new crop of lippies that are as clean as they are pretty, we no longer have to. If you have a go-to hue, great. If you’re still looking, makeup artist Tara Lauren shared some insight how to find the right colors for your shade of deep.

Go Blue with Reds

“There’s something about a red with a subtle blue undertone on melanin-rich skin that just works. It creates just the right amount of depth and makes a statement,” says Lauren.

Pick the Perfect Plum

Currant and merlot tones are also great for women of color. Her application tip: “Lipsticks can be blotted to create a slight stain or applied regularly for a rich berry lip.”

Feel the Fire

“Orange is a color that I feel is sometimes over looked by women of color,” says Lauren. Warm against warm undertones helps bring out the richness in brown skin. “If you’re not ready to commit to color full on, use a lip liner close to your [natural] lip color, apply and blend to desired look,” Lauren says.

Choose a Finish

“Going glossy or matte is definitely based on mood for me,” says Lauren. Yes, there are an abundance of matte shades on the market, but a gloss can be carefree and subtle. It’s all a matter of preference.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 vegan lip colors that check all of these boxes and won’t disappoint.