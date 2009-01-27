Vegan Beauty: Does All Natural Look Good?

Are you a hardcore naturalist but with full-on girly flair? Do you desire a beauty routine that fits your health routine, but find it tough when shopping for makeup? Up until lately, it has been hard to find cosmetics that do not contain ingredients that don’t fit into a vegan or natural lifestyle. But that’s quickly changing. Now we are seeing more companies offering up green ways to look gorgeous.

I recently tried a cruelty- free, lead-free, chemical-free, fragrance-free, vegan, 100% natural brand (wow, I’m out of breath!) to see just what would be sacrificed in terms of results (color payoff, blendability, etc.) for being totally and utterly natural. I was pleasantly surprised with a few products by ZuZu Luxe by Gabriel Cosmetics which I had used on a strict vegan woman on an episode of What Not To Wear last year. This line can be found at Whole Foods Whole Body stores and at Gabriel Gosmetics.

Here’s my feedback: I would skip the foundations and concealors (my two cents is that it really takes some synthetic to make incredible coverage). What I did love was the shimmer eye shadows in shades like Sahara, Odyssey, Chameleon and Eternity. They glided on easy and looked soft and shimmery, not heavy or chalky. A must have for spring was the powder blush in Apricot. It’s all about a burnished cheek this coming season, so this shade will work for most skin tones and blends on like satin. I’d skip the mascara and glosses that seamed thick and dry, the creamy lipsticks are great. These went on lovely and my favorite shade is Galaxy, which is a good universal rose shade for grownups. Teens should try out the Uber lipstick for a glittery good time!