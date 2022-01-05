Shoppers Say Since Using This Top-Rated Serum, Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’—Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?!

Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you can opt for, but there actually aren’t too many completely vegan and hormone-free concoctions out there. Enter Vegamour’s vegaLASH Volumizing Serum. It’s made with plant actives that, when consistently applied to your lash hairs, help them grow longer, fuller and darker. Basically, they do what a mascara does minus the gunky product and damaging applicator brushes.

RELATED: According to TikTok, This Lululemon Jacket Gives Your Body a BBL Sans Surgery

Usually with serums, you have to wait a few months to see noticeable results, but Vegamour touts that this product can yield change in just 30 days.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten better results faster than with Vegalash!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My lashes grew long and dark in just one month. I had to get a lash lift to keep them out of my eyes!”

Now that’s certainly a good problem to have. It’s simple to use this serum, too. There’s no need for waiting around for the product to absorb, or no funky applicators that you have to use on your face. All you have to do is put Vegalash on your clean, dry lash line every morning and night. Just add it into your skincare routine as the very last agenda item, and you’ve only increased your time to get ready or unwind by about a minute each day.

Per a consumer study, 94 percent of users saw an increase in the density and volume of their lashes in four months. Now, it’s been a while since I attended school, but I know that’s a solid A grade. If you check out the reviews, it’s easy to see how this serum gained such an impressive mark.

“My lashes have doubled in length,” wrote one user. “My REAL lashes replaced my extensions,” wrote another.

Vegamour recommends replacing a tube of this serum every two months for best results. You can do that by logging onto the site every so often, or you can opt for a subscription at checkout—this option will save you $20 and get you free shipping each time. Not bad.

What’s more, the serum doesn’t cause any burning sensations that others might produce. The vegan formula is extremely gentle. So much so that you can use it on already-placed eyelash extensions without worrying about them becoming irritated or falling out of place.

“There wasn’t anything to dislike about this product and it was easy to apply, no burning sensation,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I love love this product and it definitely works, worth the money. I now have long eyelashes and get complimented all the time must have product!!!”