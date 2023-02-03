Vegamour’s New Haircare Collection Is a Must for Anyone With Dry or Damaged Strands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you or someone you know has dealt with hair loss, they’ve likely tried Vegamour. Fans swear by its hair serum and GRO+ collection. I’ve been more of a fan of the brand’s nourishing shampoo and conditioner options, though I’ve always been hoping for a line specifically for dry hair. Well, I guess what you put into the universe does come back because today Vegamour launched its HYDR-8 Collection for dry and parched hair and let me tell you, my hair loves it.

I haven’t always been kind to my hair. Well, that’s an understatement. I bleach and straighten my naturally wavy hair, using hot tools way too often and usually using a heat protectant. It’s puffy, damaged and craving moisture. Luckily now, this new hydrating line is here to help. I’ve been using the shampoo, conditioner and mask for about a month and I’ve noticed much smoother strands with way less frizz.

Here’s why it works. Products feature magnolia-bark extract to calm and soothe the scalp, aloe vera to condition hair and “Karmatin,” the brand’s vegan silk alternative to keratin and silicone that helps reduce the appearance of damaged hair.

So, it’s not only softening your hair and making it look better but also strengthening it as you use it. Of course, not only dry haired folks will want to try this nourishing and repairing line. Maybe you’ve seen your hair become duller and brittle in the cold winter months or your hair is really just never felt very strong. This line will help.

And if you are dealing with any hair loss or thinning, be sure to add in GRO Hair Serum ($58 at Vegamour) and/or the GRO Complete Kit ($208 at Vegamour), which includes GRO Foam, GRO Hair Serum, GRO Shampoo, GRO Conditioner, GRO Detoxifying Scalp Serum, GRO Dry Shampoo, GRO Biotin Gummies (2 bottles). Phew! Your hair will thank you.