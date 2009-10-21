Vanessa Paradis for New Lipstick line Coco de Chanel by CHANEL

Chanel calls back French beauty Vanessa Paradis for the face of Rogue Coco de Chanel, a new lipstick line to covet. Chosen for her modern elegance, boldness of character, power of emotion, and of course her perfect pout, Paradis is no stranger to the luxurious brand. In 1992 she fronted the campaign for the Coco Chanel fragrance and has also appeared in campaigns for the Cambon handbag range in 2003 and the New Mademoiselle hangbag in 2005.

The new lipstick collection will be available in 2010–perfect timing for some added pizzaz to start the new year off on a good note. We can’t wait to try it out!