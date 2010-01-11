Vanessa Paradis: Face for New Chanel Lipstick Line, Plus 10 Best Moisturizing Lipsticks to Buy Now

When we want the next big thing in fashion– we look to Chanel. Their recent release of temporary tattoos (which, of course, we all want) left us wondering what could possibly be next. And in a most timely fashion, they’ve announced the introduction of Rouge Coco Hydrating Creme Lip Colour, with Vanessa Paradis as the face.

Paradis has been interlocked with Chanel for years (and is also known as the other half of Johnny Depp) and seems to be the perfectly fitting spokeswoman for the new line of hues.

The lipstick line will be released in March, and is made up of 30 different shades with a hue named after an especially influential part of Coco Chanel’s life (such as Paris, Mademoiselle, and Camelia). The shades come in four different color families: Roses-Pinks; Reds-Corals; Violets-Berries; and Neutrals-Browns and the collections will be available at fine retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales and Chanel.com for $30 each.

And with the winter months drying out our poor lips, we’ve hopped on the moisturizing lipstick bandwagon and created a list of the 10 best moisturizing lipsticks to buy now:

Reds:

1. The bold red color of Sephora Brand Lip Attitude in Chic is a great way to freshen up your look. The tube includes Omega 3 and Vitamin E to protect lips and keep them from aging.

2. Moisture Shine in Pomegranate by Neutrogena helps to protect your lips with SPF 20, and locks moisture in. This bright red shade is also a great classic red, but goes on light in layers for those of you who are new at bold colors!

Pinks:

3. Rouge Dior Lipstick in Devilish Pink has a great balance of long-wearing power plus color coverage that can’t be compared.

4. L’Oreal’s Pink Out Loud is a Colour Riche lipstick that keeps your lips silky and colorful– the pink is a close call to Chris Benz’s Chris and Tell (which there is still a wait list for…)

Burgundies:

5. Yves Saint Laurent’s Fard a Levres Rouge Pur in Black Tulip is the perfect burgundy hue. It delivers hydration along with bold color, keeping your lips satiny all day long.

6. The Omega 3’s in L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in Raisin Rapture keep lips soft throughout the day, and the deep raisin color with a bit of red intermixed throughout add a touch of bold color to your face.

Plums:

7. bareMinerals 100% Natural Lipcolor in Plum Brulee includes an exotic blend of oils, plant extracts, and natural waxes– keeping your lips shiny all day long. But, missing from that mix is obviously the parabens, dyes, synthetic fragrances and sulfates that all bareMinerals products leave out for your health.

8. LORAC’s paraben-free, creamy plum lipstick in Icon is a great addition to your collection– and a great color to use for the ever-popular natural look. Added bonus: SPF!

Corals:

9. Revlon’s Colorstay Soft Smooth Lipstick in Cozy Coral gives your lips the luscious shine of coral color with the added moisture that the lipstick’s SoftFlex technology incorporates. The soft coral color is a great base for a very natural face.

10. Studio Gear’s Luxury Lipstick in Coral Impressionism contains a hyaluronic acid that moisturizes, along with folic acid and vitamin B that plumps your lips (every woman’s dream!).

