Vanessa Hudgens Found A $19 Concealer For Oily Skin That ‘Gives You A Really Flawless Finish’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabriella Montez—I mean, Vanessa Hudgens—has helped us through a lot over the years. We love her for her singing, dancing, performing, and may we point out, her obvious beauty. She’s a boho queen with amazing skin and some iconic makeup looks, and we are here to take notes.

So, when she let the world in on her secret to dealing with oily skin, we had our pens out and ready. In a video for Vogue, Hudgens told viewers about which products she uses to avoid looking like a shiny disco ball. She uses a variety of brands throughout the video, but one that really stood out belonged to one of her fellow Disney stars—we’re of course talking about Selena Gomez and her thriving brand, Rare Beauty. Hudgens starts doing her makeup with the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer.

“I love this because it just kind of disappears and just gives you a really flawless finish,” she says as she dots the concealer all around her mouth, nose, and forehead. She places the product in the center of her face and then uses a brush to spread it outwards.

The Disney star’s skin looks (*chef’s kiss*) SO good—dewy, but not shiny, and covered, but still natural. Flawless is definitely the right word for describing her complexion after applying Rare Beauty’s concealer.

Hudgens’ complexion post-concealer is enough to convince us to buy this makeup essential on the spot, but here are more deets to let you know just how good this formula really is for your skin.

Not only does it provide medium buildable coverage and sweat resistance, it contains a blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lilly to calm and nourish the skin. Meanwhile, glycerin and sunflower seed oil moisturize and hydrate, preventing your skin from getting all dry and flaky after application. Together, these ingredients make this formula non-comedogenic (doesn’t clog your pores) and also suitable for sensitive skin. And we can’t forget the 48 (!!) different shade options.

“Absolutely happy with the results,” wrote one shopper. “I wanted something natural but that I could build up if needed. I have been wearing this concealer every day to help cover dark circles and blemishes. The shade is a perfect match!”

“I love this concealer with my entire being,” wrote another happy shopper. “It blends beautifully, has great coverage, and doesn’t dry out my skin or make it too oily.”

Nicki was totally right, we’ve got to keep an out for Selener, because she is doing big things and making incredible beauty products. But without further ado, get ready to let your skin break free with Rare Beauty’s Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer.