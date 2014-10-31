Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens Goes For the Lob, How to Find Your Perfect Lipstick, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Birchbox users have filed a petition asking the company to start offering cruelty-free products in their boxes. [Racked]

2. Vanessa Hudgens debuted a lob, although she’s still sporting her red ombre, we’re into the shorter style. [People StyleWatch]

3. Your Halloween makeup inspiration doesn’t have to just come from celebrities – these real girls impress us just as much. [Daily Makeover]

4. Braids are clearly a thing right now (and have always been a thing) but want a new way to wear one this winter? Try this beachy, disheveled style out for a spin. [Style.com]

5. Learn how to find your perfect shade of lipstick – without having to try them all out on your lips. [The Cut]