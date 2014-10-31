StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Vanessa Hudgens Goes For the Lob, How to Find Your Perfect Lipstick, More

Rachel Adler
by
Girl with berry lipstick

Imaxtree

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Birchbox users have filed a petition asking the company to start offering cruelty-free products in their boxes. [Racked]

2. Vanessa Hudgens debuted a lob, although she’s still sporting her red ombre, we’re into the shorter style. [People StyleWatch]

3. Your Halloween makeup inspiration doesn’t have to just come from celebrities – these real girls impress us just as much. [Daily Makeover]

4. Braids are clearly a thing right now (and have always been a thing) but want a new way to wear one this winter? Try this beachy, disheveled style out for a spin. [Style.com]

5. Learn how to find your perfect shade of lipstick – without having to try them all out on your lips. [The Cut]

