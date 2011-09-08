Vanessa Hudgens Ditched The Short Hair!

Photo: © Credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens has made yet another shocking hair transformation! Our friends at BellaSugar bring us the latest on her makeover.

Only just a few weeks ago, we were talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ new short hair, and now she’s gone and gotten extensions.

Given how long Vanessa had her beachy waves and the fact that she actually admitted missing her long strands, it’s understandable that she’s going back and forth. “I do love my short hair,” Vanessa told InStyle.com, “but sometimes you just want to change things up a bit. Tonight, I wanted to go boho. Short hair wouldn’t really work with this hat, so I just pulled these out of my bag and clipped them in.”

