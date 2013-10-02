News: Vanessa Hudgens Matches Her Hair to Fall Foliage; Proenza Schouler and MAC Are Collaborating

Vanessa Hudgens has dyed her hair red, brown and gold. She called the look “autumn hair” when she posted a pic to Instagram. [People StyleWatch]

In other hair color developments, Kylie Jenner has dyed her hair blue. But it’s not as extreme as it sounds. [Huffington Post]

Proenza Schouler and MAC Cosmetics are collaborating on a makeup collection set to launch this spring. [StyleCaster]

Chow down: These 8 foods help your hair grow faster. [Beauty High]

Learn how to perfect your brows for $10 or less. [PopSugar Beauty]