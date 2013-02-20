Vanessa Hudgens’ Glam Night Out Look Teaches Us a Thing or Two

Vanessa Hudgens was in full red carpet mode last night for the “Spring Breakers” Berlin premiere, in a floral sequined gown, glossy red lips and lots of lashes. The 24-year-old actress showed off her flawless olive skin by flaunting one bare shoulder with a loose updo, and we must say we love the look. If you’re skeptical of pairing bold eyes and a bold lip, take a few pointers from Hudgens to get this look for your next night out.

Tip 1: With a bright lip hue, make sure to stay within the lines. Her bold lip color is classic (and not too glossy – you could definitely go for a matte here) and precisely lined.

Tip 2: Instead of going for a color on the eyes, Hudgens chose to play with lashes and liner.

Tip 3: When you’re playing up two parts of your face, never go overboard on either. Hudgens used a careful flick of liquid liner to stay within playful limits for evening.

Tip 4: Go bare with the blush, keep your face matte as to not overwhelm with the color.

Tip 5: By keeping your hair loose and relaxed, the boldness of the hues on your face don’t look as severe.

And finally, you should also note that Hudgens didn’t forget to have fun on her fingertips. She sported a backwards heart manicure on stiletto shaped nail ensuring that we don’t forget she definitely likes to have fun on the red carpet. What do you think of the entire look? Would you try this for a night out?