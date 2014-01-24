Best of the Week: Vanessa Hudgens’ Messy Braid, Emmy Rossum’s Berry Lip and More

From award shows to parties and movie premieres, it doesn’t matter what the occasion may be, our favorite famous ladies always manage to impress us on the red carpet. Some girls kept things subtle this week with barely there makeup, while others opted for a splash of color with red lips and smokey eyes. Whether the look was subdued or glamorous, every star shined just as bright as the next.

From Elle Fanning’s sleek ponytail, to Keira Knightley’s alluring eye makeup, the beauty envy is endless. Check out the slideshow above to find out our picks for best beauty looks of the week, and let us know in the comments below which celebrity look is your favorite!

