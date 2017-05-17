Makeover Alert: Vanessa Hudgens Just Got an Insane Bob Haircut

In a world where celebs chop off their hair on the daily, are we even surprised when we swipe across our Insta feeds and see another major haircut? I mean seriously, with Bella Hadid’s sleek, angled lob and Lucy Hale’s 1920s-esque bob, short hair is becoming the norm—and we definitely aren’t complaining. But when we discovered that Vanessa Hudgens, queen of insanely long, butt-length hair, chopped off her waves into a messy, chin-grazing bob, our beauty-obsessed selves were somehow, once again, surprised.

Yup, Hudgens just retired her seriously long hair for a fresh, summery bob, and we gotta say, we’re totally into it. The 28-year-old posted a photo of the chop on her Instagram last night, captioning the photo, “Oh she short 😍,” and crediting her go-to stylist and Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee (whose celebrity clients include Emma Roberts and Lea Michele) for the chop. Of course the post is already swarmed with a ton of approving comments, like one user who wrote, “Short hair suits you babe!” and another who commented, “Omg lovvve this length.”

Sure, Hudgens has definitely experimented with new hair in the past, like her blunt, straight-across bangs in February, or her wavy, shoulder-length lob last August, but her new bob is giving us some serious haircut inspo. And her chop comes at a good time, too: The actress is set to co-host the Billboard Music Awards on May 21, which means we’ll get to see how she’ll style her bob on the red carpet this Sunday—that is, unless she pulls a classic hair-chameleon move and shows up with wildly long extensions or a shaved head. Hey, anything can happen when you have a 24/7 glam squad, right? Here’s hoping that this one sticks!