Vanessa Hudgens’ Platinum Blonde Hair — and Brows! — Are Giving Lady Gaga

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The old Vanessa can’t come to the phone right now…she turned herself into Lady Gaga. Vanessa Hudgens surprised everyone with a totally new look on Tuesday, showing off platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows. “Who even is she,” she captioned the photo. We’re asking the same thing.

Though it’s pretty obvious Hudgens is wearing a wig, it’s hard to fake bleached brows without them looking cakey from tons of concealer. These brows look real since they’re a very light brown color that comes from a round or two of bleach and a good toner. Her eyes are cat-like and lined with black eyeliner and she’s wearing a matte red lip. With stacked gold chokers and a leather jacket, she’s resembling Lady Gaga. And we’re not the only ones who think so.

“The Gaga Switch,” wrote @skincarenewsletter. “Haus of Hudgens,” commented photographer Vince Rossi. “Lady Gaga in hotel AHS,” said @sasasasamantha. Fan @greta_stta even said what we’re all thinking: “When your obsession as a teen was Vanessa hudgens and Lady Gaga, and now Vanessa decided to dress up as Lady Gaga.”

We’re not sure why Hudgens is cosplaying as Lady Gaga or if she even is. The blonde hair and brows might be for a role. Maybe there will be a The Princess Switch 4 movie? Netflix never announced it but hey, a girl can dream. As of right now, Hudgens is just posting about something much more important, the tragic death of tWitch, whose real name is Stephen Laurel Boss. She shared an image of the dancer and DJ to her Instagram story with a broken heart emoji. One swipe through any social media platform and you’ll see he touched just about everyone.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.