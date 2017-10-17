StyleCaster
Share

14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face

What's hot
StyleCaster

14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face

by
14 Vampy Lipsticks for a Halloween-Ready Face
14 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Although we try not to follow rigid beauty rules, it’s hard to resist the allure of a bold lipstick this time of year. Fall is synonymous with dark and sultry hues, which means you’ve probably started that inevitable search for a vampy lipstick you can rock through the fall and winter seasons.

MORE: 21 Runway-Inspired Beauty Looks That Were Made for Halloween

And because Halloween is a prime time for debuting your seasonal go-to, we have a feeling any of these shades will get you to embrace the dark side. From powdery plum to navy blue and a color-shifting fave, the long-wear vampy colors you’ve been searching for are waiting below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Dior Lipstick
Dior Diorific Khol Lipstick in Bold Amethyst

A holiday 2017 limited edition plum shade that delivers intense color and dries into a powdery matte finish. The pretty gold case isn't too shabby either.

$38; at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Bite Beauty Lipstick
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick in Marsala

The monoi butter and coconut oil means you can have your color payoff and intense moisture, too.

$24; at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Deep Void

As expected, McGrath's latest lippie collection is one of Sephora's top-selling products, making this sultry shade a fall must-have.

$38; at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Kat Von D Lipstick
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Plan 9

We'll be sad if the updated range of Studded Lipsticks doesn't include this green hue, so we're stacking up now!

$12; at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Birkin Brown

Inspired by both Naomi Campbell and Jane Birkin, this deep chocolate shade is totally buildable and infused with a host of underrated hydrating ingredients, like Orchid extract.

$34; at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Lancome Lipstick
Lancôme Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick in Dark Fiction

The cushion applicator makes it easier to apply an even swipe of the light oil formula, while still getting full coverage that feels like a second skin.

$22; at Lancôme Paris

Photo: Lancôme Paris
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Lime Crime Lipstick
Lime Crime Perlees Lipstick in Asphalt

Both metallic and matte, this vegan lipstick is the one to grab when you simply want something a little different.

$14; at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | MAC Lipstick
MAC Lipstick in Cyber

MAC's extensive plum lipstick range includes this satin shade with a semi-matte finish.

$17.50; at Nordstrom

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Make Up For Ever Lipstick
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in Midnight Blue

One swipe equals over eight hours of coverage when you wear any of the shades, including this navy blue hue, from the brand's top-rated creme lipstick range.

$22; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | NARS Lipstick
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Deborah

This red-brown shade is the key to reaching your fall beauty goals before the first snow fall.

$34; at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Smashbox Lipstick
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Miss Conduct

The polymer technology in this liquid formula means you don't have to worry about it disappearing while you eat lunch or drink that first cup of coffee.

$24; at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Tom Ford Lipstick
Tom Ford Matte Lip Color in Black Dahlia

If you're a sucker for the luxe, this brick red shade from the designer's beauty line must be in your fall collection.

$54; at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail

The metal-like finish in this deep matte shade is why UD fanatics keep coming back for more.

$18; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Estee Lauder Up Beet Lipstick
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Matte Lipstick in Up Beet

Everyone needs a dark purple lipstick in their stash.

$22; at Selfridge's

Photo: Estee Lauder

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Cool-as-Hell Leather Jackets at Every Price Point

25 Cool-as-Hell Leather Jackets at Every Price Point
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Dior Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Bite Beauty Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Kat Von D Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Lancome Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Lime Crime Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | MAC Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Make Up For Ever Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | NARS Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Smashbox Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Tom Ford Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Urban Decay Vice Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks | Estee Lauder Up Beet Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share