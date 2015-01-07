StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Vampy Lipstick

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Vampy Lipstick

Victoria Moorhouse
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Vampy Lipstick
7 Start slideshow

If there’s one trend we hope to hold onto forever, it would be vampy lipstick. Still going strong, this rich and mysterious look has a ton of versatility, comes in shades and hues that complement every skin tone, and arguably, has more wow factor than any other lip products in your collection—even that red. Whether it’s a product with a purple, wine-hued tint or one that has a cherry red base, it’s been celebrated everywhere from the runways (showing up on multiple catwalks throughout the past two seasons) to the red carpet. While it’s strong enough to build a look all by itself, this trend also pairs well with a graphic cat-eye or tons of bronze shimmer.

To prove that vampy lips are still having a moment, we turned to Instagram and rounded up some of our very favorite looks. Check it out and give it a go today.

More From Beauty High:
20 New Beauty Trends to Try This Year
The Best Bold Lipstick Shades for Redheads
9 Rules Girls With Great Skin Never Break

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

@karenm_makeup went for bold lips and eyes with a vampy lipstick look and a classic cat-eye.

@larasbeautydiary applied her wine-hued MAC lipstick with total precision.

Don't know what hairstyle to pair with your bold lips? A vampy lipstick shade always looks intriguing with relaxed, messy waves. @nena_mh got the look right.

Using a berry lipstick from Gerard Cosmetics, @hannahhagler perfected the trending winter makeup look.

@moonwild_ecvs's worked her dark lipstick with braided pigtails topped off with a boho hat.

This edgy look by @deathbysuede is one you'll want to recreate at home.

Tons of different hues follow under the umbrella of this trend. @flower_dancer tried out a color that had a hint of red.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Quick Buys to Get You Organized

11 Quick Buys to Get You Organized
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share