Instagram Insta-Glam: Vampy Lipstick

If there’s one trend we hope to hold onto forever, it would be vampy lipstick. Still going strong, this rich and mysterious look has a ton of versatility, comes in shades and hues that complement every skin tone, and arguably, has more wow factor than any other lip products in your collection—even that red. Whether it’s a product with a purple, wine-hued tint or one that has a cherry red base, it’s been celebrated everywhere from the runways (showing up on multiple catwalks throughout the past two seasons) to the red carpet. While it’s strong enough to build a look all by itself, this trend also pairs well with a graphic cat-eye or tons of bronze shimmer.

To prove that vampy lips are still having a moment, we turned to Instagram and rounded up some of our very favorite looks. Check it out and give it a go today.

