The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall

The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall

The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

With another Fashion Month and Halloween on the horizon (seriously, where has the time gone?!), we’re already putting together our lewks for the upcoming fall season. It’s clear that our wardrobe will consist of chunky sweaters, thigh high boots and a denim jacket or two, but there’s no telling where our hair and makeup choices will land.

MORE: These Major Global Beauty Trends are Taking Over Pinterest

With bold, maximalist makeup making a comeback and half-up, half-down hairstyles trending like crazy in Tinseltown, the inspo is overflowing and going in all kinds of directions. But in spite of the overwhelming possibles, there is one product we know will have real estate in our purse: dark lipstick. Vamping it up this time of year never gets old, so here are the lipsticks we recommend trying this fall.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Amuse Bouche Lipstick - Virgo
Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Amuse Bouche Lipstick - Virgo

A grapey-red inspired by the earth sign.

$26 at Bite Beauty

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick in Rushing Rose
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Liquid Lipstick in Rushing Rose

Infused with apricot and babassu oil for soft, hydrated lips.

$10 at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Colourpop Scorpio Moon Creme Lux Lipstick
Colourpop Scorpio Moon Creme Lux Lipstick

A plummy rose with lasting power.

$7 at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Giorgio Armani Beauty Rouge D'Armani Matte Lipstick in Night Viper
Giorgio Armani Beauty Rouge D'Armani Matte Lipstick in Night Viper

A rich plum that promises to stay put for 8 hours.

$38 at Giorgio Armani Beauty

Photo: Giorgio Armani Beauty
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Cream Liquid Lipstick in Cabernet
Jouer Cosmetics Long-Wear Lip Cream Liquid Lipstick in Cabernet

A cool deep red with a matte finish.

$18 at Jouer Cosmetics

Photo: Jouer Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Lipstick Queen Method in the Madness Lipstick in Chaotic Cocoa
Lipstick Queen Method in the Madness Lipstick in Chaotic Cocoa

A swirl of creamy brown and deep nude.

$25 at Lipstick Queen

Photo: Lipstick Queen
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Majo
Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Majo

Embrace your sweet side with this chocolate red.

$26 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Cream in Unreal
Sleek MakeUP Major Matte Ultra Smooth Matte Lip Cream in Unreal

Classic burgundy with a matte finish.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Sleek MakeUP
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Too Faced Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Lipstick in I Wanna Rock With You
Too Faced Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Lipstick in I Wanna Rock With You

Standout in this metallic burgundy.

$21 at Ulta

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in So Noir Cool
Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in So Noir Cool

The most intense black you've ever worn.

$4.99 at Wet n Wild

Photo: Wet n Wild
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Bobbi Brown Soft Matte Crushed Lip Color in Blackberry
Bobbi Brown Soft Matte Crushed Lip Color in Blackberry

A deep chocolate berry with a satin matte finish.

$29 at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Photo: Bobbi Brown
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | e.l.f. Liquid Matte Lipstick in Black Out
e.l.f. Liquid Matte Lipstick in Black Out

Enriched with Vitamin E to nourish the lips.

$5 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in I Hide My
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick in I Hide My

A deep plum with a satin finish.

$34 at Hourglass Cosmetics

Photo: Hourglass Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Lancome Paris Matte Shaker Liquid Lipstick in Plum Plum Girl
Lancome Paris Matte Shaker Liquid Lipstick in Plum Plum Girl

Plum with a hint of pink.

$22 at Lancome Paris

Photo: Lancome Paris
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | The Lip Bar Merlot Lipstick
The Lip Bar Merlot Lipstick

The perfect match for that glass of red wine.

$12 at The Lip Bar

Photo: The Lip Bar
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | M.A.C Matte Lipstick in Matte Royal
M.A.C Matte Lipstick in Matte Royal

A standout purple.

$18.50 at M.A.C. Cosmetics

Photo: M.A.C Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Escapist
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color in Escapist

Super saturated for intense color payoff.

$9.49 at Ulta

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick in Blackcurrant
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick in Blackcurrant

A transfer-proof, classic plum.

$20 at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream in Pop Quiz
NYX Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream in Pop Quiz

A berry with pillowy texture.

$8.50 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Vampy Lipsticks for Fall | Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Power Move
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Power Move

Make boss moves in this deep red shade.

$4.99 at Target

Photo: Revlon

