How to Wear a Deep Vampy Lip for Fall

We can’t get enough of the deep, dark, almost “vampy” lip look that has taken over the red carpets as of late. From fair-skinned ladies like Lily Collins to olive-skinned gals like Selena Gomez, everyone has been trying out the look, and leaving us lusting after the absolutely flawless lip. We spoke with Todd Delano, celebrity makeup artist (who works with the likes of Katy Perry, Cher Lloyd and Gwen Stefani) to find out how exactly to pull off such a bold lip color.

Delano told us that “a vampy lip is a great look to have some fun with and should not be intimidating.” Since we’ve seen the look on all skin tones, he noted that it’s not about the tone of your skin when choosing the color of your lipstick, but about how you wear the rest of your look. “Keep eyes nude or use soft warm colors with mascara, and cheeks should also be kept soft so that the lips are the focus and you don’t look too made up,” advised Delano.

He also gave us some great tips for application. When it comes to a dark lip color, Delano told us that, “If you do a full coverage lipstick then apply it first and then refine the edges with matching lip pencil. You can also choose a more sheer color pay off and skip the lip pencil. I think either can be worn during the day or night but if you’re more comfortable with a softer look for day then just tap the color on lips and then blot. I like NARS Pure Matte lipsticks and their Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. They have a great range of vampy colors. The matte formulas give you a longer wear time and if you really want to set your lips, you can blot some translucent powder on a puff over the lips.”

Plus, Delano reminded us to always “experiment and have fun and remember it’s just makeup – it wipes off.” So, go experiment!

Photos L to R: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images