Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham Pierced Her Nails In New Music Video: Would You?

It sounds painful, and a little extreme, but we are pretty sure pierced nails are becoming a thing. Kat Graham, former backup dancer, turned Vampire Diaries’ star, turned singer, donned the nail trend in her most recent music video for “Put Your Graffiti On Me.” Granted, these aren’t real nails that they pierced (so DO NOT do this at home, it would probably be really painful), but could you imagine if your piercing got caught on something? This is one nail trend that should come with a warning label. Even though this isn’t a trend we see often, Kat wasn’t the first girl to rock this look. The pierced nail art look was done by CND for the Ashish FW 2012 runway show.

What do you think of this nail art trend? Would you consider piercing your nails or would you just stick to your art decals? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

If you want to see the rest of Kat Graham’s absurd beauty looks, check out her music video below!