Claire Holt of “The Vampire Diaries” Talks Beauty Must-Haves & On Set Tricks

With the much-anticipated return of “The Vampire Diaries” on Oct. 11, the fans of the show (so us, obviously) are hoping to get their questions answered from the cliffhanger of a season finale, in which we witnessed Rebekah causing the car accident which resulted in Elena’s death (and subsequent transformation into a vampire).

Before we can find out everything that is currently going on in the town of Mystic Falls in the new season, we had to find out just how Claire Holt, who plays Rebekah, one of the “original” vampires on the show (Klaus’ sister) looks as flawless as she does day-to-day. Holt told us that she tends to try to give her skin a rest from makeup when she isn’t shooting, but the makeup artist on the show has introduced her to amazing products, like “a really smooth and dewy Armani foundation” and a great lip tint by Burt’s bees.

She isn’t just picking up on new products to use though, she also has picked up some great hair and makeup tips from the set. “I learned all about the benefits of contouring. I learned that individual lashes can really open up the eye, and that witch hazel is a great product to use on the skin before applying makeup. I also have very fine hair so now I use a volumizing spray at the roots and try not to wash it too frequently. I don’t think I’ll ever be as good at doing my own hair and makeup as the team on “The Vampire Diaries,” but I’ve definitely gotten a lot better with their guidance.”

