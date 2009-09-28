Vampire Chic

Maybe it’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon movie or the HBO series True Blood. Or perhaps the scene at Cynthia Steffe’s Fall ’09 runway show, but it looks like deep, dark makeup is all the rage!

Every season makeup companies send me their entire fall product lineups and this fall, I actually unwrapped a black lipstick… Yikes. Most products I received were white face powders, deep merlot lip colors and black and grey eye shadows. But unless you are a dedicated goth or are getting ready for Halloween, don’t interpret this harsh inspiration literally.

Listen ladies, I have been a makeup artist for years and have used these dark and mysterious colors a few times in my career but only for artistic magazine stories. It just does not translate well in real life so go ahead and discover your inner vamp, not your inner vampire!

To create a beautiful immortal and mysterious look go for subtlety and think balance. My favorite look that should be worn in the evening only is a vampy lip with a softer skin and an easy eye.

Create a deep lip with Givenchy’s Rouge Inderdit Lip Stick in Black Plum. This lip color is so sensual and tempting but pretty deep so skip heavy eye makeup and just use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Lift and Define Mascara in Jet Black. The small brush allows you to really get into the little lashes by coating each one perfectly and with minimal smudging.

The skin should have a little color to it, so swirl on peach powder blush to the apples of cheeks for skin that looks vibrant and alive, not dead. Fill in the brow and extend it a bit and you will feel forbiddingly sexy.

