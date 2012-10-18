Vamp Up Your Look for Halloween and Beyond

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ve most likely seen the latest makeup trend to take over the red carpet and the runway. Oxblood makeup, in all of its dark and deep glory, has been popping up on lips, tips and cheeks for over a month and we’ve been coveting the trend ever since it hit Fashion Week. Though the color may be intimidating if you’re typically a clear gloss and mascara kind of girl, there’s a way that every girl can wear the trend.
The key to getting the look right is to focus the color in one area and to leave the rest of your look neutral. Whether you choose to highlight your eyes, lips, cheeks, or nails, just make sure to keep the color in just one area – overwhelming yourself with such a strong color can make you look like Morticia Addams instead of Camilla Belle.
We’ve put together all of the beauty products you’ll need to get the look right. Take a look through and let us know how you’re planning on vamping up your look, whether it’s for Halloween or post-October 31.
Images via ImaxTree and Sipa
Photo:
Imax and Sipa/
We swear by this RGB nail polish, aptly named Oxblood.
RGB Nail Polish in Oxblood, $16, rgbcosmetics.com
This nail polish from Maybelline helps you get the look for less.
Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish in Wine and Dined, $3.99, maybelline.com
Stay on top of the matte lip trend with this lip pencil from NARS that's beyond incredible (trust us on this one - it's worth the buy).
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned, $24, sephora.com
We love a good double duty product! This lip and cheek stain from Sephora keeps you on trend with half the products and for a super low price.
Sephora Lip and Cheek Stain in Deep Berry Red, $5, sephora.com
Make your deep colored lips last longer by using a lip liner before your main color.
Rimmel 1000 Kisses Lip Liner in Wine, $3.17, drugstore.com
This cheek butter from Korres is all you need for a flush of wine on your face.
Korres Cheek Butter in Chiara Crimson, $25, sephora.com
If you're going to go with a wine lipstick, make sure it stays all day long. This color from MAC is worry free and gorgeous.
MAC Pro Longwear Lipcreme, $18, maccosmetics.com