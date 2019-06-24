Valfre’s First-Ever Makeup Product Is a Garden Party for the Eyes

Fans of Valfre, the Los Angeles-based women’s clothing and accessories brand, have been waiting for the company to jump into beauty for years. Makeup just makes sense for the quirky brand founded by Mexican-born artist, Ilse Valfré. Now, it’s a reality as Valfre just launched the Electric Garden Palette today. The packaging is true to the brand with Valfré’s doll designs on the front with oversized flowers featuring yellow smiley faces. Inside are ten vibrant eyeshadow shades to create dozens of Valfre-inspired looks.

The company says the palette’s shades are inspired by nature, especially flowers. There are matte, shimmer and metallic finishes so you can craft #FOTDs for day and night. Play around with Hydrangea (a metallic white with holographic shimmer), Azalea (a matte fuchsia rose), Rosa Villosa (a metallic rose gold with shimmer), Aster (a matte lilac purple), Orchid (a metallic deep purple pressed pigment with shimmer), Marigold (a deep matte mustard yellow), Lillium (a metallic bronze with golden shimmer), Forget Me Not (a matte classic blue), Blue Star (a metallic deep blue with shimmer) and Ivy (a metallic deep emerald green with shimmer).

Each shadow is blendable and creamy with a ton of pigment. And yes, there’s a mirror!

Here are the hues swatched on three skin tones by Valfre.

The Electric Garden Palette retails for $38 and is available now on the Valfre website. We’re expecting this is just the beginning of Valfre beauty.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.