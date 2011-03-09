Valentino Keeps Things Youthful and Innocent, We Show How

The romantic and whimsical looks that we’ve seen in Paris this week (such as Nina Ricci’s soft, half-up hairstyle) somehow make us yearn for spring even more. Even though we do realize we’re watching the fall shows here the hair that Redken Creative Consultant Guido Palau created for Valentino’s show was so youthful and innocent (yet seemingly easy to do) we fell instantly in love.

Palau described the Valentino woman as someone who is “very sophisticated, innocent and youthful” but added that “with this style’s volume at the crown and sideburns, it creates a very rich quality style.”

To get the look, he created a two inch center part where the hair naturally falls. He then backcombed at the crown to create slight volume and pulled the hair into a low, loose ponytail at the nape of the neck being careful not to pull it to tight (in order to keep volume at the crown of the head). Palau then pulled a few strands of hair out of the ponytail around the face to create slight sideburns and secured with an elastic and covered that elastic with a strand of hair. He finished the look by placing a black ribbon headband around the head, right behind the two inch part.

Photos Courtesy of Imaxtree