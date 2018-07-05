The Hair at Valentino’s Couture Runway Show Was Literally Over the Top

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is a time for high-end designers to showcase their latest and greatest works of art, and for fashion-lovers everywhere to fall in love with the future of their wardrobes. But this year, some designers inadvertently drew our gazes elsewhere.

Insert: Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director and visionary behind Maison Valentino’s newest collection. Piccioli’s designs, while stunning (particularly this season, if you ask us), arguably took a backseat to something else his models wore on the runway: big, bold, beautiful hair, crafted by Guido Palau, the Global Creative Director for Redken.

Don’t get us wrong—Piccioli’s stunning looks were off the charts, but there’s something about seeing a petite Kaia Gerber beneath a massive ’60s/’70s-inspired hairdo that just speaks to us.

Is this a sign? Should we be amping up the volume this fall/winter? Piccioli’s (and our) answer: absolutely. What better way to perk up your look during the cold, dry months of winter than to glam up your strands? We can’t think of one. Although, maybe if we had that dress…