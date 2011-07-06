StyleCaster
Valentino Couture Beauty: Ethereal & Just Downright Pretty

Rachel Adler
by

The beauty look at Valentino’s Fall Couture show in Paris was ethereal and just utterly gorgeous. Makeup artist Pat McGrath described the look as “poetic” and “painterly” and we couldn’t have said it better than the legend herself.

McGrath gave each of the girls a light dusting of gold shadow on the lides of their eyes, adding a bit more gold in the inner corner. The lips had a rosy stain that focused on the inside of the lip (almost like that childish, after a cherry popsicle look). A touch of blush and highlighter was added on the cheeks and where needed.

For the hair, Guido Palau created very low chignons with loose, face framing strands. He topped off the hair with accessories that were made for the show which were also intertwined through the bun.

