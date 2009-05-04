Valentino Completes Fragrance Sequence

Valentino is launching the fourth fragrance in the Rock ‘n sequence this month, appropriately named Rock ‘n Dreams. This latest fragrance, which rounds out the group, joins three previous scents’ Rock ‘n Rose, Rock ‘n Rose Couture, and Rock ‘n Rose Pret A Porter.

The perfume will target the younger Valentino customer, and is a warm fragrance featuring notes of peach, cinnamon, woods, vanilla and myrrhone. But what sets this final scent apart from the rest is an ad campaign starring model Siri Tollerod, shot by famed photographer Glen Luchford. Watch for these ads, because we must point out that Siri’s eye makeup is amazing.

Valentino Rock ‘n Dreams is available in 30, 50, and 90 ml bottles (and matching body products are available as well), and is available for preorder at escentual.com.