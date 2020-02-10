These Nail Colors Will Make You Fall In Love With Manicures All Over Again

Scroll To See More Images

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year that promotes (and excuses) unapologetically indulging in sweets and spreading the love via a cheeky note or two. But if you ask me, indulging in a manicure, especially a Valentine’s Day manicure, is one of the best acts of self-love. Manis are even more fun when they’re inspired by something celebratory…aside from celebrating yourself, of course.

Whether you have plans for Valentine’s Day with your crush or S.O., are hosting a festive Galentine’s Day soiree with your besties, or you know, just want to get into the V-day spirit, February is the perfect month to test out new romantic hues. Think cherry reds, deep burgundies and all shades of pink. It’s about embracing your inner maximalist by embellishing your nails with copious amounts of glitter and heart decals.

Personally, I’m loyal to my rotation between a firey orange-red polish and a creamy nude hue, but this month love is in the air, and it’s left me wanting to switch things up with holiday nail art and pops of bright pink…why not, right? Even if you’re not exactly a fan of the quintessential Hallmark holiday, these V-day inspired manicure ideas are anything but cheesy—in fact, there are plenty of spirited options that even the most die-hard minimalists will fall head over heels for. Whether you plan on heading to the salon to get the look or opt for a DIY version, we’ve got plenty of inspiration to get you in the mood.

These festive press-ons look straight out of a salon.

A fool-proof way to get V-day nail art without heading to the salon.

The perfect nude backdrop for subtle nail art.

This vampy, blue-toned burgundy is ideal for a dramatic manicure.

A flashy bright pink that will transition well into spring.

Kisses, pink heels and other romantic Valentine’s Day motifs to jazz up your mani.

Press-on gel nails with glitter and hearts so you can skip the salon and save your cash.

This glittery blush polish will be smashing for Galentine’s Day.

These one-step nail appliques give you a quick salon-level mani without the dry time or mess.

This hot pink shade is surprisingly flattering on virtually every skin tone.

