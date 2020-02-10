These Nail Colors Will Make You Fall In Love With Manicures All Over Again

Scroll To See More Images
Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year that promotes (and excuses) unapologetically indulging in sweets and spreading the love via a cheeky note or two. But if you ask me, indulging in a manicure, especially a Valentine’s Day manicure, is one of the best acts of self-love. Manis are even more fun when they’re inspired by something celebratory…aside from celebrating yourself, of course.
Whether you have plans for Valentine’s Day with your crush or S.O., are hosting a festive Galentine’s Day soiree with your besties, or you know, just want to get into the V-day spirit, February is the perfect month to test out new romantic hues. Think cherry reds, deep burgundies and all shades of pink. It’s about embracing your inner maximalist by embellishing your nails with copious amounts of glitter and heart decals.
Personally, I’m loyal to my rotation between a firey orange-red polish and a creamy nude hue, but this month love is in the air, and it’s left me wanting to switch things up with holiday nail art and pops of bright pink…why not, right? Even if you’re not exactly a fan of the quintessential Hallmark holiday, these V-day inspired manicure ideas are anything but cheesy—in fact, there are plenty of spirited options that even the most die-hard minimalists will fall head over heels for. Whether you plan on heading to the salon to get the look or opt for a DIY version, we’ve got plenty of inspiration to get you in the mood.
❤️ Wild Valentines ❤️ . . #statenisland #nyc #nailsofinstagram #nailart #naildesigns #nailsonfleek #nailartaddict #nailartclub #valentines #valentinesdaynails #valentineday #february14 #hearts #heartsoverload #heartsnails #red #heartsonhearts #nailporn #naildesign #naillove #love #loveseason #manicuriousnyc #leopardprint
These festive press-ons look straight out of a salon.
📱INSTA HACK TIME! I've been in a few appointments recently and referenced my saved "collection" folders on Instagram. Turns out… a lot of people don't know this exists! If you're a chronic post-hoarder and organizing extraordinaire, this is a game changer! When you save posts on Instagram (the little ribbon looking icon at the bottom right of an image), you can then select a "collection" to add it to! I have a bunch of folders in my nail account categorized by the type of art it falls into. Some of my collections include Simple, Gold/Glitter, Swirlies/Stones, Abstract, Lines/Geometric, etc etc etc that way if I know I want something glittery and need some inspo, I just scroll through that collection to spark my creativity! Did you know this was a feature?! What collections do you have!? . . . #nailart #gelnails #gelmani #gelmanicure #nailsofinstagram #nailedit #gelnailart #nailitdaily #nailsmagazine #nailpro #nails2inspire #instanails #naildesigns #naturalnails #shortnails #nailsonfleek #shortnailart #phillynails #phillynailtech #philadelphianails #showscratch #nailpro #americansalon #drymanicure #efilemanicure #valentinesdaynails #valentinenails #valentinesnailart
A fool-proof way to get V-day nail art without heading to the salon.
The perfect nude backdrop for subtle nail art.
This vampy, blue-toned burgundy is ideal for a dramatic manicure.
A flashy bright pink that will transition well into spring.
Kisses, pink heels and other romantic Valentine’s Day motifs to jazz up your mani.
💕Jak wasze walentynkowe pazury? Gotowe? Jeśli jeszcze w popłochu malujecie, to rzućcie okiem – to banalna kompozycja która przyciąga wzrok jak bardziej finezyjne zdobienia. No i to serce! Dajcie mu ❤️, mała rzecz, a cieszy! #happyvalentines #semilac #pink #fizzy #pink #platinum #pinkmanicure #valentinesdaymanicure #nails #love #heart #pinkish #sweet #sugasuga
Press-on gel nails with glitter and hearts so you can skip the salon and save your cash.
One of my favorite colours, Smooch! 🤩 • #nails #nailart #envoguenails #EnVogueSmooch #smooch #pinknails #valetinesdaynails #valentines #gelnails #NAILPRO #nailsmagazine #cute #cutenails #nailsonfleek #notd #mani #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #nailtrends #nailinspo #nailideas #salonnails #summerlandbc #summerlandnails #explorebc #okanagannails #hairitissalon #nailsbysharley
This glittery blush polish will be smashing for Galentine’s Day.
Комби маникюр+укрепление ногтевой пластины+гель покрытие По фотке не передать,как на самом деле они сверкают🤩 Для моей систр,и так же мастера ногтевого сервиса @naimova_ravina #комбиманикюр#укреплениебазой#нюд#нюдовыйманикюр#сверкающийманикюр#оченькрасивыйманикюр#оченькрасиво#молочныйманикюр#идеальныйцвет#parvinanails#manicure#glittermanicure#verybeautiful#idealmanicure#like4likes#nails#manicure#like4like#likeforlikes#instanails#instalike#likeforlikeback#liketime#like4like
These one-step nail appliques give you a quick salon-level mani without the dry time or mess.
This hot pink shade is surprisingly flattering on virtually every skin tone.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.