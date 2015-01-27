StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Valentine’s Day Vibes

Michelle Grossman
by
Even though Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped love from being in the air, or showcased on our nails, for that matter. When we took to Instagram, we couldn’t believe the flood of red and pink that we saw, but we have to say, we’re all for planning ahead.

From hearts and lips, to floral print and glitter, this week’s #NailCall roundup is every girly-girl’s dream. Whether you’re spending this V-Day with your boo or your best friend, we think everyone should bring a little festivity to their fingertips. For all the Valentine’s Day nail art inspiration you need, be sure to check out our top picks above, that we couldn’t help but have hearts in our eyes for. Be sure to let us know in the comments below which look you’ll be recreating this February 14th, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

0 Thoughts?
From the polka dots to the hearts, @theglitteryblog's nails are on point, looking so cute, and clean.

Can you tell that @theglitteryblog is all ready for Valentine's Day?

@nananailpolish is rocking the ultimate girly nails – floral, pink, and some glitter – what more could you want?

@kitoffkilter is going to be the star of the show this Valentine's Day with these killer red and gold nails.

@nananailpolish popped on the "Between The Sheets" nail wraps by @shopncla for the quickest, and cutest, V-Day look.

@fabfingies put the sweetest twist on the classic French nail design.

@nailartbysig knows how to make a checkerboard look chic.

Simple, yet so pretty, anyone can recreate @nananailpolish's pink and silver sparkle nails for Valentine's Day!

