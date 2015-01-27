Tuesday’s #NailCall: Valentine’s Day Vibes

Even though Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped love from being in the air, or showcased on our nails, for that matter. When we took to Instagram, we couldn’t believe the flood of red and pink that we saw, but we have to say, we’re all for planning ahead.

From hearts and lips, to floral print and glitter, this week’s #NailCall roundup is every girly-girl’s dream. Whether you’re spending this V-Day with your boo or your best friend, we think everyone should bring a little festivity to their fingertips. For all the Valentine’s Day nail art inspiration you need, be sure to check out our top picks above, that we couldn’t help but have hearts in our eyes for. Be sure to let us know in the comments below which look you’ll be recreating this February 14th, and don’t forget to upload your nail art to Instagram with the hashtag #NailCall and tag us at @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week!

