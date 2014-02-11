Tuesday’s #NailCall: Valentine’s Day Nail Art & More!

It appears as though many of the talented ladies of Instagram have been hit by cupid’s arrow because Valentine’s Day inspired nail art was very popular this week. Some girls covered their nails with tender love and care, while others opted for a bit of glitz and glamour with a touch of gold and sparkles.

Whether the nails had XO’s or black and white bows, they were all painted to perfection. Click through the slideshow above to see our favorite picks of the week and then feel free to submit your best work by using the hashtag #NailCall and tagging us @BeautyHigh!

