Let These Valentine’s Day Makeup Tutorials Inspire Your Romantic Glam

Whether you’re single and ready to mingle, single and currently dislike everyone (just me?), coupled up or anything in between, Valentine’s Day is both fun and a bit of a drag. Though it’s obviously a “Hallmark holiday,” what’s wrong with eating chocolate and watching rom-coms? Absolutely nothing. And if you do decide to go out, these Valentine’s Day makeup tutorials will inspire your look for the night or the entire weekend.

It doesn’t matter if you’re staying home and watching Lana Condor be perfect in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (and read STYLECASTER‘s digital cover story on the star, while you’re at it), going out with friends or have a date, it can be fun to give your everyday makeup a boost. Add a little glitter or a bright pink lip or maybe give the pink monochromatic makeup trend a try? And if you’re not into the typical V-day shades, vampy wine hues and black eyeliner are always sexy.

Watch some of our favorite V-day makeup tutorials below.

Baby Pink Eyes

Though Shayla’s new tutorial is to show off the new Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette, we think this pink eyeshadow is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Dark Pink Makeup

Nicol Concilio went deep and dark with her pink eyeshadow and added a bold black wing.

Red Lip

Rachel Tee Tyler added a glossy red lip to her otherwise bronzy makeup.

Heart Freckles

Nikita Dragun ‘s heart-shaped freckles are too cute for words.

Anti-Valentine’s Day

We still love James Charles’ special FX makeup tutorial from last year’s V-day.

